FBI investigating Kansas car graffiti as possible hate crime
A
A
Share via Email
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Authorities say an incident near the Kansas State University campus involving a black man's car being scrawled with racist graffiti is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
The FBI said Thursday that its Kansas City field office and its civil rights division have opened an investigation.
Riley County police say the vehicle was parked Wednesday near campus when it was defaced with racial slurs and other comments written in yellow paint. Police say the paint was washable and the car wasn't damaged.
The university says the car's owner isn't a student at the school in Manhattan, a city about 100 miles (161
The 21-year-old man declined comment and asked for privacy when contacted by The Associated.
Black students voiced concerns about recent racist incidents in a meeting Wednesday with school officials.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Beautiful solution for flyer mess: Dartmouth woman cleans up her community mailbox
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment
-
Grocery store price-fixing investigation into bread products extends to Nova Scotia
-
Donald Trump Jr. puts rocks in all our Halloween bags with sneering tweet: Menon