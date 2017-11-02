News / World

Federal court jury picked for Bundy standoff trial in Nevada

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office shows Ryan Payne, one of the members of an armed group occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge as part of a dispute over public lands in the Western U.S.The trial starting Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, for 71-year-old Cliven Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne of Montana alleges that they led a self-styled militia to prevent the U.S. Bureau of Land Management from enforcing court orders to stop Bundy cattle from grazing in what is now Gold Butte National Monument. (Multnomah County Sheriff via AP, file)

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office shows Ryan Payne, one of the members of an armed group occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge as part of a dispute over public lands in the Western U.S.The trial starting Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, for 71-year-old Cliven Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne of Montana alleges that they led a self-styled militia to prevent the U.S. Bureau of Land Management from enforcing court orders to stop Bundy cattle from grazing in what is now Gold Butte National Monument. (Multnomah County Sheriff via AP, file)

LAS VEGAS — A jury has been picked for the trial of rancher Cliven Bundy, two sons and one other co-defendant on federal charges stemming from an April 2014 armed standoff with federal agents.

U.S. Attorney's office spokeswoman Trisha Young said the judge, prosecutors and defendants finished Thursday choosing a panel of 12 jurors and four alternates to hear what is expected to be a four-month trial.

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne of Montana are accused of conspiring to lead a self-styled militia that stopped federal agents at gunpoint from enforcing court orders to remove Bundy cattle from public rangeland near Bunkerville, Nevada.

Bundy refused for years to pay grazing fees to a federal government that he maintains has no authority over land in the states.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular