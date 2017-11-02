Federal court jury picked for Bundy standoff trial in Nevada

LAS VEGAS — A jury has been picked for the trial of rancher Cliven Bundy, two sons and one other co-defendant on federal charges stemming from an April 2014 armed standoff with federal agents.

U.S. Attorney's office spokeswoman Trisha Young said the judge, prosecutors and defendants finished Thursday choosing a panel of 12 jurors and four alternates to hear what is expected to be a four-month trial.

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne of Montana are accused of conspiring to lead a self-styled militia that stopped federal agents at gunpoint from enforcing court orders to remove Bundy cattle from public rangeland near Bunkerville, Nevada.