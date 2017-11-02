French president pens birthday poem for British teen

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has given a rare birthday present to a 13-year-old British girl: he wrote her a poem.

The French Embassy in Britain tweeted Thursday to wish a happy birthday to Sophie, who wrote a poem to Macron about the Eiffel Tower inspired by a trip to Paris in April.

"He wrote her one in return!" the tweet said.

The embassy posted Macron's poem both in French and in English. Writing in the voice of the Eiffel Tower, he wrote: "How you flatter me! So few poets these days/ Ever sing the praises of my Parisian soul."