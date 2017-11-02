Gang member faces sentencing in Chicago for train gun theft
CHICAGO — A Chicago gang member is facing sentencing for helping steal about 100 new guns from a freight train.
A judge is set Thursday to sentence 38-year-old Patrick Edwards, who prosecutors deem a career train burglar.
Edwards and seven others slipped into a Norfolk Southern rail yard in 2015 to steal guns that were being hauled to Spokane, Washington, from New Hampshire's Sturm, Ruger & Co.
Prosecutors say Edwards should know better than anyone how deadly gun trafficking can be, given his brother was fatally shot years ago. Prosecutors are asking for at least a 12-year prison sentence.
The judge sentenced one of Edwards' co-defendants to 10 years in prison, saying such thefts contribute to Chicago's "epidemic of violence."
