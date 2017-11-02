GOP tax overhaul plan at a glance
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — House Republicans unveiled a $1.5 trillion tax plan that cuts the corporate rate, lowers the personal tax rate of most Americans and eliminates or limits some prized deductions. A look at provisions of the proposal:
__Income tax rates: Sets four new income tax rates: 12
__ Nearly doubles the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for couples, which means significantly fewer taxpayers would itemize deductions like mortgage interest.
__Limits the mortgage interest deduction for new home loans to the first $500,000 of the loan, instead of the current $1 million limit. Eliminates the deduction for second homes.
__Eliminates the deduction for state and local income taxes, and caps the deduction for state and local property taxes at $10,000.
__Families: Eliminates personal exemptions of $4,050 for each family member. Repeals itemized deductions for medical expenses, alimony payments for divorces after 2017, moving expenses. Workers would owe taxes on the amount of employee achievement awards, and on employer-provided assistance for adoptions and for caring for children or disabled family members.
—T
—Business taxes: Cuts the top tax rate for corporations from 35
—Multinational corporations: Establishes a 10
—Eliminates medical expense deductions, which would affect families dealing with a member living in a nursing home.
—AMT: Repeals the alternative minimum tax, a parallel tax structure aimed at ensuring that all people pay at least some tax. It has been criticized for excessive complexity.
—Estate inheritance tax: Immediately doubles the exemption of large estates from $11.2 million to $22.4 million and repeals the estate tax entirely after six years.
__Sports: Repeals the charitable deduction for money spent for the right to buy tickets to college sports events. Ends the tax exclusion for interest on bonds issued by state and local governments to build professional sports stadiums.
__Eliminates the tax credit small businesses have received for easing physical access to their offices for disabled people.
__Reduces the tax credit for companies for producing electricity from alternative sources like wind and solar energy.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Grocery store price-fixing investigation into bread products extends to Nova Scotia
-
Donald Trump Jr. puts rocks in all our Halloween bags with sneering tweet: Menon
-
Beautiful solution for flyer mess: Dartmouth woman cleans up her community mailbox
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus