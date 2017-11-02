Indonesia police kill 2 suspected militants, arrest 9 others

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Police in eastern Indonesia say they have killed two suspected militants and arrested nine others believed to have been involved in the shooting of two law enforcement officers.

Police spokesman Setyo Warsito said Thursday the counterterrorism squad fatally shot Muhammad Amir and another man identified only as Yaman on Monday in Bima, a hilly district in East Nusa Tenggara province. He said the nine others were arrested in raids in the same area on Wednesday.

He said the men are suspected of involvement in the shooting of two policemen on Sept. 11. Both policemen received injuries.