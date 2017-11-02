Laura Ingraham calling! Trump returns to favourite venue
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump returns to familiar territory by granting an interview Thursday to Laura Ingraham of Fox News Channel. It's by far his venue of choice when he chooses to answer questions one-on-one.
That makes 20 interviews he's given to Fox as president, including three to the Fox Business Network and one to Fox Radio. It's more than double the number of interviews he's given to all other television networks combined. Mark Knoller (KNOW-lur) of CBS News Radio is the White House press room's unofficial record-keeper of such things.
NBC News is the next closest TV network with three. The New York Times has had five. CNN has had zero.
Ingraham's interview airs at 10 p.m. EST on Fox. It's the first week of her new show.
