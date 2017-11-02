Man admits fraud for claiming family died in Grenfell fire
LONDON — A convicted conman has admitted charges of fraud for falsely claiming that his family died in London's Grenfell Tower fire.
Anh Nhu Nguyen told authorities his wife and son died in the June 14 blaze, which killed about 80 people, and was photographed among survivors meeting Prince Charles.
Prosecutors say he claimed he had lost all his possessions and was given about 12,500 pounds ($16,300) in goods and money from charities and local authorities.
An investigation found that he lived in another part of London and did not have a wife or son.
The 52-year-old Nguyen pleaded guilty to fraud Thursday at London's Southwark Crown Court.
Nguyen, who has 28 previous convictions for 56
