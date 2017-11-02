Man arrested at Florida airport threatened to kill wife
ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say they've arrested a Florida man at Orlando International Airport who they believe may have planned to shoot his wife.
WFTV reports police officers in Atlanta tipped Orlando police that 49-year-old William Schultz was possibly planning to shoot his wife. The officer recognized Schultz Tuesday evening from a picture he had seen earlier that day.
An arrest report says Schultz asked the officer about a parking garage and then walked away. The officer ordered him to stop.
He's charged with aggravated stalking with a firearm. Jail records don't list a lawyer.
