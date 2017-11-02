Man can't claim 'good purpose' in bid for Trump tax returns
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana private investigator accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump's tax returns is barred from testifying he acted as a benevolent "white hat hacker" testing security flaws in a government
A federal judge ruled Thursday that Jordan Hamlett won't be allowed to tell jurors his actions had a "good purpose." However, Hamlett's
Authorities have said Hamlett failed in his attempts to get Trump's tax returns several weeks before last year's presidential election.
Hamlett awaits trial in December on a charge he misused a Social Security number.
