Man convicted of killing girlfriend in NYC hotel last year

NEW YORK — A jury has convicted a man of fatally stabbing his homeless girlfriend in a New York City hotel last year, but couldn't reach a verdict on the slayings of her young children and the attempted slaying of a third child.

The jury deliberated for four days before finding 26-year-old Michael Sykes guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder in the death of Rebecca Cutler, also 26.

Sykes fatally stabbed Cutler inside a Staten Island hotel in February 2016. He was also charged with in the deaths of 4-month-old Maliyah Sykes and 1-year-old Ziana Cutler and trying to kill 2-year-old Miracle Cutler, who survived her stab wounds.

The jury couldn't reach a unanimous decision in the attacks on the three children. Maliyah was Sykes' daughter.

Sykes testified that Cutler had stabbed the three children and then he killed Cutler.