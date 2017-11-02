McCain says no more defence industry execs for top DOD posts
WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain is warning the Trump administration not to nominate any more
During a hearing on Thursday, McCain, the Armed Services Committee chairman, said he's long had reservations about
He tells Esper his concerns grew out of early consultations he had with the administration about potential nominations, including Esper's and "a handful of others that were yet to be nominated."
McCain says "it was then that I decided I couldn't support further nominees with that background, beyond those we had already discussed."
Esper has been Raytheon's top lobbyist since 2010.
