Michigan couple arraigned in accidental shooting at day care

DEARBORN, Mich. — A suburban Detroit couple who ran an unlicensed home day care where a toddler accidentally shot and wounded two other children in September have been arraigned on multiple child abuse charges.

Timothy and Samantha Eubanks, both 32, appeared Thursday in district court. A judge set their bonds at $20,000.

Authorities say Samantha Eubanks' 3-year-old son shot two other 3-year-olds with a gun that had been left in an upstairs bedroom of their Dearborn home. One was shot in the face. The other was wounded in the shoulder.

The couple's six children have been placed with relatives.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Wednesday, followed by a Nov. 17 preliminary examination.