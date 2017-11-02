NFL: Ezekiel Elliott appeal has no chance of success

NEW YORK — Lawyers for the NFL say Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has no chance of success with his latest attempt to delay a six-game suspension.

The lawyers made the argument Thursday in papers submitted to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeals court is considering whether to weigh in on Elliott's suspension for domestic violence allegations. His union's lawyers argued that he will be damaged irreparably if his suspension begins with Sunday's game against Kansas City.