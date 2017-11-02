Nurse delivers own baby in car outside of her hospital
A
A
Share via Email
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania nurse put her expertise to work over the weekend when she went into
Katie Michael says her water broke during evening rush hour on Oct. 27. The Mechanicsburg couple tells WPMT-TV she knew the baby was going to be born in that car while they were on the way.
She's a nurse at the Harrisburg hospital they were heading toward, and delivered the baby girl outside in her car while her husband George Michael ran inside for help.
Katie Michael says she works in various specialties and units in the hospital, but can now add "Labor and Delivery" to her resume.
The Michael family says baby Ella Katherine is happy and healthy.
___
Information from: WPMT-TV, http://www.fox43.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Grocery store price-fixing investigation into bread products extends to Nova Scotia
-
Donald Trump Jr. puts rocks in all our Halloween bags with sneering tweet: Menon
-
Beautiful solution for flyer mess: Dartmouth woman cleans up her community mailbox
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus