Philadelphia moves to retake control of city school system

Philadelphia's mayor is taking steps to have the city take control of the public school system after 16 years of state oversight.

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a speech Thursday that it's time for the city to be accountable for the education of its 200,000 schoolchildren.

The governor, a fellow Democrat, supports local control. So, the commission that now governs the nation's eighth-largest school system is expected to be dissolved by the end of the school year.

Philadelphia schools face a $100 million deficit in the next fiscal year. More than a third of the students have been siphoned off by charter schools, which get public funds.

Kenney wants the city to cover the deficit and appoint school board members.