Police: Unattended toddler caused apartment fire in Florida
A
A
Share via Email
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Police say a Florida mother was miles away from her home when her 3-year-old child started an apartment fire while using a microwave.
The News Herald reports that management at a Panama City apartment complex saw a trail of smoke coming from a unit Tuesday. Inside, they found two children — ages 1 and 3 — who were unattended.
A police report says the 3-year-old overcooked some food in the microwave, causing the small fire, which filled the apartment with smoke. The report says the children had been left without adequate food.
Neither child was injured.
Police found their mother, Dionzia Johnson, some 3 miles (5
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police say needle, nail found in Halloween candy in two Maritime cities
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
The best fall of all: Halifax to be among warmest in Canada this November
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment