Pope Francis recalls cost of war with WWII site visits

NETTUNO, Italy — Pope Francis is underlining the price of war, visiting an American military cemetery and the site of a Nazi massacre in Rome.

Francis said the visits Thursday, which mark All Souls' Day, show that "wars produce nothing more than cemeteries and death. That is why I wanted to give this sign in a moment when our humanity seems not to have learned the lesson, or doesn't want to learn it."

The pope will first say Mass in the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, where 7,680 American war dead who helped liberate southern and central Italy during World War II are buried and 3,095 missing are commemorated.