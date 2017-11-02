Portugal's prolonged drought worsens after dry, hot October
A
A
Share via Email
LISBON, Portugal — Portugal's prolonged drought is getting worse despite the end of summer, with the entire country now officially classified as suffering from either "severe" or "extreme" drought conditions.
The Portuguese Weather Institute says in its monthly report that it is the first time on record that a severe drought extended into October, when rainfall usually brings some relief.
The institute, a government agency, said in a report Thursday that last month was the hottest October in 87 years and the driest in 20 years.
Almost half the country's 60 major reservoirs are currently below 40
The parched conditions have aided the spread of deadly wildfires this year, with woodland blazes killing more than 100 people.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Grocery store price-fixing investigation into bread products extends to Nova Scotia
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Fashion forward: New recyclable Halifax clothing line 'a first' for Canada
-
Police say needle, nail found in Halloween candy in two Maritime cities