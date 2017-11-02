News / World

Prep school rector: Upset by sex abuse claims against staff

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. The prep school released a report in May 2017 detailing allegations of sexual abuse against a dozen men and one woman who worked at the school between 1947 and 1999. An addendum released late Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, includes five staffers not previously identified, and outlines abuse that occurred up to 2009. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. The prep school released a report in May 2017 detailing allegations of sexual abuse against a dozen men and one woman who worked at the school between 1947 and 1999. An addendum released late Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, includes five staffers not previously identified, and outlines abuse that occurred up to 2009. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

CONCORD, N.H. — The rector of a prep school in New Hampshire says he is upset by accounts of sexual misconduct involving faculty that go back decades and the school's failure to protect students under its care.

St. Paul's School released a report in May detailing allegations against a dozen men and one woman who worked at the school between 1947 and 1999. An addendum released late Wednesday includes five staff members never identified before and outlines abuse that occurred up to 2009.

The school requested the investigation last year following reports about Howard White, who was fired from a Rhode Island school for sexual misconduct in 1974 and had previously worked at St. Paul's.

Rector Michael Hirschfeld said in letters to parents and the school community on Wednesday that the abuse wouldn't be tolerated today.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular