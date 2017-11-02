Prosecutor reveals new details in 1983 slaying of black man
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Georgia prosecutor says a black man slain 34 years ago was killed because he had been "socializing with a white female."
Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Ben Coker revealed new details at a court hearing Wednesday in the 1983 slaying of Timothy Coggins. Authorities in Spalding County charged two white men with murder last month after reopening the cold case.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the prosecutor said Coggins died from being dragged behind a pickup truck through the woods. Coker said the 23-year-old victim had been stabbed and suffered lacerations on his neck, back and stomach.
Coggins' body was found near a highway on Oct. 9, 1983. Authorities have charged William Moore Sr. and Frank Gebhardt with murder. Three others are charged with trying to help them avoid prosecution.
