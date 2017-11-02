Rep. Lamar Smith says he's won't be seeking re-election
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Rep. Lamar Smith, chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, says he won't be seeking re-election after 16 terms in office.
Smith, a Texas Republican, says in a statement Thursday "this seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the 21st District to someone else."
He completes his term as committee chairman at the end of 2018.
Smith is skeptical climate change is caused by human
Smith says it's humbling to live in a small Washington apartment four nights a week. But he says
He says he hopes to find other ways to stay involved in politics.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Beautiful solution for flyer mess: Dartmouth woman cleans up her community mailbox
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment
-
Grocery store price-fixing investigation into bread products extends to Nova Scotia
-
Donald Trump Jr. puts rocks in all our Halloween bags with sneering tweet: Menon