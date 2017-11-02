Sewage from Mexico sickens beachgoers in California

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The mayor of a Southern California coastal city says he was among several beachgoers sickened from sewage that flowed north from Mexico last weekend.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina tells the San Diego Union-Tribune on Wednesday he received no advanced notice from officials in Mexico about the pollution flowing up the coast from Tijuana that fouled miles of shoreline in his city.

The Mexican state agency that operates Tijuana's sewer and water delivery system did not respond to a request for comment.