Sewage from Mexico sickens beachgoers in California
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The mayor of a Southern California coastal city says he was among several beachgoers sickened from sewage that flowed north from Mexico last weekend.
Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina tells the San Diego Union-Tribune on Wednesday he received no advanced notice from officials in Mexico about the pollution flowing up the coast from Tijuana that fouled miles of shoreline in his city.
The Mexican state agency that operates Tijuana's sewer and water delivery system did not respond to a request for comment.
A massive sewage spill in the Tijuana River in February fouled beaches as far north as Coronado, about 10 miles (16
