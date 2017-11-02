Singer, fiddler Rhiannon Giddens: Crossing musical divides
RALEIGH, N.C. — As a singer and instrumentalist, Rhiannon Giddens crosses musical divides.
Trained to sing opera, she also plays a mean country fiddle. Folk, bluegrass and gospel are all within her reach. And now she's eager to begin work on her first musical, about a white revolt against a part African-American government in one North Carolina city decades after the Civil War.
A North Carolina native, she's the daughter of a white father and black mother who married three years after the Supreme Court struck down all bans on interracial marriage in 1967. And the 40-year-old Giddens is winning accolades for spotlighting African-American contributions to banjo, bluegrass and folk music.
For her accomplishments, she recently picked up a $625,000 MacArthur Foundation "genius grant."
