Stranded cargo ship freed from German sandbank after 3 days

BERLIN — Germany's maritime rescue centre says a 225-meter (738-foot) cargo ship has been towed off a sandbank in the North Sea more than three days after it got stranded in a storm.

The central command for maritime emergencies said the Panama-flagged bulk carrier Glory Amsterdam was towed into deeper water Thursday morning. The stranding caused concern because the ship was carrying 1,800 tons of fuel oil and 140 tons of diesel, but authorities said it appeared that no hazardous substances had leaked.