Stranded cargo ship freed from German sandbank after 3 days
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — Germany's maritime rescue
The central command for maritime emergencies said the Panama-flagged bulk carrier Glory Amsterdam was towed into deeper water Thursday morning. The stranding caused concern because the ship was carrying 1,800 tons of fuel oil and 140 tons of diesel, but authorities said it appeared that no hazardous substances had leaked.
The ship drifted onto the sandbank off the island of Langeoog on Sunday, with 22 crew members on board. Rescuers pumped ballast water out of the ship and then used two tugboats with 1,500-meter (4,920-foot) tow lines to pull it free.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
The best fall of all: Halifax to be among warmest in Canada this November
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment