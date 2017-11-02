Teenager charged with accidentally shooting, killing friend
Atlanta police say a 16-year-old who accidentally shot and killed his friend has been charged.
Authorities told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the unidentified teenager was charged with involuntary manslaughter after 19-year-old Marshall Crowder was shot in the stomach on Tuesday night. Crowder was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Officer Lisa Bender says investigators are working to determine the events that led up to the shooting.
Further details have not been released.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
