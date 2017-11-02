The Latest: Cascade sheriff says woman intruder shot, killed

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Latest on a fatal shooting at a residence near Vaughn, Montana. (all times local):

2 p.m.

Authorities say a 42-year-old woman was shot and killed when she allegedly attempted to break into a house in a rural area west of Great Falls.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said Thursday that authorities were notified that an occupant of a house along Four Mile Road shot an intruder as she attempted to enter the house.

The shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. Wednesday near the town of Vaughn.

The victim's body was taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy. She was not identified.

Edwards says all those involved in the shooting were interviewed and released and no one has been charged with a crime.

The sheriff's office and Cascade County Attorney's Office are investigating the case.

12:30 p.m.

Authorities are investigating a shooting death at a residence in a rural area near Vaughn in north-central Montana.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that the Cascade County Sheriff's Office said the shooting at a house along Fourmile Creek Road was considered suspicious. It was reported to authorities at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was not identified.