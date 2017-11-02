The Latest: Dejected Dodger fans forced to wait another year

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on reaction in Los Angeles to the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series (all times local):

9 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are feeling the wrong kind of blue.

Ready to paint the town in the team colours awaiting their first World Series victory in 29 years Wednesday, the people of LA were stuck singing a sad song after a 5-1 loss in Game 7 to the Houston Astros.

Now, the city knows it will be at least 30 years between titles for its team.

Fans did their best to stay optimistic during the game but the Dodgers made it hard, falling behind 5-0 in the opening innings.

"I smell a comeback!" one person shouted at a downtown LA sports bar during the fifth inning.

But the comeback never came.

Seventy-one-year-old Joanne Lopez-Rojas, who had the Dodgers logo painted on her cheek, says she's going to "cry and stop on the way home and have a drink."

___

4 p.m.

When your team hasn't been in a World Series in 29 years, it can begin to feel like watching them play in one is a once-in-a- lifetime experience.

That's one reason warehouse foreman Gilbert Camacho says he paid $2,400 for a pair of $240 tickets to last week's second game of the 2017 World Series.

His Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros 7-6 but he says the chance to see the game with his 16-year-old daughter, who wasn't alive the last time the Dodgers were in a World Series, was worth it.

Public relations professional Ross Goldberg flew his 22-year-old son in from the East Coast for the series.