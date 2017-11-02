The Latest: Menendez trial jury could be in for long haul

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

The jury in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez could be in it for the long haul — if they don't reach a verdict within four days.

The judge noted Wednesday that one of the jurors said before the trial that she had a scheduled vacation for mid-November. The trial is in its ninth week.

Closing arguments begin Thursday, and because jurors won't sit on Friday they will have four days next week. If they can't reach a verdict, the judge said the juror would be replaced by an alternate and deliberations would start over.

Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) face multiple counts of bribery and fraud. An indictment charges Menendez took gifts from Melgen in exchange for lobbying executive branch officials on behalf of his business interests.

___

