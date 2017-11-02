The Latest: UK central bank ups rates, 1st time in a decade
LONDON — The Latest on the Bank of England's monetary policy decision (all times local):
12:00 p.m.
The Bank of England has raised its key interest rate for the first time in a decade as it seeks to dampen down inflation largely stoked by last year's Brexit vote.
In a statement Thursday, the bank said its rate-setting body had increased the benchmark rate to 0.50
Rate-setters were faced with a dilemma during their deliberations. Though inflation is running a full percentage point above their target rate of 2
Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019.
___
9:15 a.m.
The Bank of England is poised to raise its main interest rate for the first time in a decade to keep a lid on a rise inflation caused by Brexit.
The bank is expected Thursday to lift its main rate by a quarter percentage point from the record low of 0.25
The main motivation would be to rein in inflation, which is above the target of 2
