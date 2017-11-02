Trump boosts federal assistance to Puerto Rico
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is clearing the way for additional federal funding for storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, as the territory continues to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Maria.
Trump is amending his earlier disaster declaration to increase the share of rebuilding and recovery costs borne by the federal government on the cash-strapped island.
Washington will now pay 90
Typically, U.S. states cover 25
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
The best fall of all: Halifax to be among warmest in Canada this November
-
Beautiful solution for flyer mess: Dartmouth woman cleans up her community mailbox
-
Canadian softwood lumber producers hammered after negotiations failed to reach deal
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment