Twitter takes responsibility for Trump Twitter outage
Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's Twitter account briefly disappeared Thursday evening, but is now back up and running, according to the social messaging company.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president's personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user "does not exist." The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.
Twitter took responsibility for the outage. In a tweeted statement, the company said Trump's account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error" by one of its employees. The account was unreachable for 11 minutes.
"We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," the company statement continued.
A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Member of Hells Angels from Halifax charged, clubhouse searched: police
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment
-
Canadian softwood lumber producers hammered after negotiations failed to reach deal