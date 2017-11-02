US workers' productivity jumps 3 per cent in third quarter
WASHINGTON — U.S. workers' productivity jumped 3
The increase in productivity in the July-September quarter was double the 1.5
The strong upturn in productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is not expected to last. But economists are hopeful that future gains will be stronger than the anemic performance of recent years. Economists say increasing productivity is the biggest challenge facing the economy currently and without an improvement the Trump administration's goal of boosting economic growth will not be realized.
The stronger productivity increases in the past two quarters followed a scant 0.1
Productivity actually declined in 2016, dropping 0.1
Productivity has averaged annual gains of just 1.2
Rising productivity means increased output for each hour of work, which allows employers to boost wages without triggering higher inflation.
The challenge of boosting productivity back to the levels before the 2007-2009 Great Recession will be a key factor determining whether President Donald Trump can achieve his goal of boosting overall growth from the modest average annual gains of 2.2
During the campaign, Trump promised to double growth to 4
Private economists say weak productivity and an aging workforce will make achievement of even 3
