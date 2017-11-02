Venezuela says it will seek to restructure foreign debt

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's president says his country will begin the process of restructuring its debt in the face of a deep economic crisis and foreign sanctions.

President Nicolas Maduro announced the move Thursday in a nationally broadcast appearance. Venezuela has accumulated a large debt but has fallen into crisis since the global price of oil plunged.

Maduro says the government-run oil company PDVSA will make a $1.1 million payment to bondholders as scheduled Friday. However, he says, after that payment the country will seek to refinance and restructure its foreign debts.