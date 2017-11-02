White man nears end of custody for Mississippi hate crime

JACKSON, Miss. — A white man has less than six months left in federal custody for his part in the fatal rundown of a black man in Mississippi in 2011.

Dylan Wade Butler pleaded guilty in 2012 to committing a hate crime and conspiring to commit a hate crime in the killing of James Craig Anderson.

Prosecutors said Butler was in a group of young white people who drove from a majority-white suburb into majority-black Jackson to harass and assault African-Americans. Several pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors said another white teenager, Deryl Dedmon, was driving the truck that ran over Anderson.

In 2015, Butler was sentenced to seven years in prison.