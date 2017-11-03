1 million bees killed after Northern California truck crash

AUBURN, Calif. — About 1 million bees have been killed after a truck carrying their hives crashed in Northern California.

Authorities say the big rig swerved off Interstate 80 Thursday night in Auburn, north of Sacramento, as the driver tried to avoid hitting slowed cars.

The truck crashed into an embankment. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

However, authorities were forced to kill the bees by spraying them with soapy water after beekeepers determined that the hives couldn't be salvaged and rain was expected.