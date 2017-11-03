2 arraigned in connection with teen boy's death at party

WOBURN, Mass. — Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the death of a teenage boy at an alcohol-fueled underage party last year in Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Joseph Zagarella slammed 15-year-old Ethan Costello's head on a concrete floor after Costello bumped into him during a party in Lowell in October 2016. The Tewksbury resident died days later from his injuries.

Zagarella pleaded not guilty Thursday to manslaughter and other charges.

The 51-year-old Thomas Ogden allegedly bought the alcohol for the party, which was hosted by his 15-year-old daughter. He pleaded not guilty to furnishing alcohol to minors.

Prosecutors say the party was supposed to be for about 10 people, but 60 to 80 showed up.