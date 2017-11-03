2 soldiers, rebel, pro-India activist killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Two Indian army soldiers and a militant were killed in a gunbattle in disputed Kashmir and suspected insurgents killed a political activist associated with India's ruling party, police said Friday.

Fierce fighting began overnight after government forces laid a cordon around a cluster of homes in southern Samboora village on a tip rebels were hiding there, police officer S.P. Pani said.

As the fighting raged, hundreds of residents, mostly young men, hit the streets in solidarity with rebels while demanding the end of Indian rule over Kashmir and chanting pro-militant slogans.

Government forces fired tear gas, resulting in clashes with protesters, who hurled back rocks at the troops. No one was immediately reported injured in the clashes.

Police said at least two rebels escaped amid the clashes.

In recent years, Kashmiris, mainly youths, have displayed open camaraderie with anti-India rebels and sought to protect them by engaging troops in street clashes during military operations against the militants.

The anti-India protests and clashes have persisted despite the Indian army chief warning recently that "tough action" would be taken against stone-throwers during counterinsurgency operations.

On Thursday evening, police recovered the body of an activist in India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party in an orchard in southern Shopian area. Police blamed militants for slitting the activist's throat.

The Hindu nationalist party's president Amit Shah tweeted that he was "pained to learn about the brutal murder."

Rebels also ambushed a paramilitary convoy in southern Anantnag town on Thursday, wounding at least five soldiers.

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety. Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in the region, and most people support the rebels' cause while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

Since 1989, nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.