As election looms, Michigan wants Flint water deal soon
A
A
Share via Email
FLINT, Mich. — Michigan officials want the mayor of Flint to quickly sign a 30-year deal with a regional water agency after the City Council failed to come up with a long-term solution following the city's lead-tainted water crisis.
The state asked a judge on Friday to grant the signing power to Mayor Karen Weaver no later than Tuesday, the same day she faces a recall election. That would allow Weaver to bypass the City Council.
A judge had ordered the council to come up with a long-term water source by Oct. 23. Instead, the council asked for more time and chose a two-year deal. That didn't satisfy the judge, who asked the state to propose a next step.
Flint tapped the Flint River as its water source in 2014 and 2015. The water wasn't properly treated to prevent pipe corrosion, leading to elevated lead levels.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Walk this way: How downtown Halifax project will bring 'shared street' to life
-
Dalhousie Student Union says women of colour are under attack, issues 10 demands
-