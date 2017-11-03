As election looms, Michigan wants Flint water deal soon

FLINT, Mich. — Michigan officials want the mayor of Flint to quickly sign a 30-year deal with a regional water agency after the City Council failed to come up with a long-term solution following the city's lead-tainted water crisis.

The state asked a judge on Friday to grant the signing power to Mayor Karen Weaver no later than Tuesday, the same day she faces a recall election. That would allow Weaver to bypass the City Council.

A judge had ordered the council to come up with a long-term water source by Oct. 23. Instead, the council asked for more time and chose a two-year deal. That didn't satisfy the judge, who asked the state to propose a next step.