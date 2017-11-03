Dutch far-right leader cancels 'Islam Safari' after ban
BRUSSELS — Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders has cancelled his "Islam Safari" through a Muslim-majority
Wilders and Belgian anti-immigrant politician Filip Dewinter had planned to tour the Molenbeek
Some of the extremists linked to the Paris massacres in November 2015 and the suicide bomb attacks on the Brussels airport and subway in March 2016 lived in or
Molenbeek Mayor Francoise Schepmans issued an order Thursday saying the planned visit could not take place "to avoid any predictable threat to order and public peace."