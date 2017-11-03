Dutch far-right leader cancels 'Islam Safari' after ban

BRUSSELS — Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders has cancelled his "Islam Safari" through a Muslim-majority neighbourhood of Brussels after a Belgian mayor banned him from entering.

Wilders and Belgian anti-immigrant politician Filip Dewinter had planned to tour the Molenbeek neighbourhood just after Friday Muslim prayers.

Some of the extremists linked to the Paris massacres in November 2015 and the suicide bomb attacks on the Brussels airport and subway in March 2016 lived in or travelled through Molenbeek. Belgian police and the army have remained on high alert for almost two years.