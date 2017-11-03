EU says Turkey must respect 'presumption of innocence'

ANKARA, Turkey — The European Union says Turkey must respect the "presumption of innocence" principle in its prosecution of a businessman and activist accused of attempting to overthrow the government.

Osman Kavala was detained last month for alleged connections to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for a failed military coup last year. Kavala was charged with crimes against the state this week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called Kavala "Turkey's Soros," a reference to American billionaire George Soros.

Soros' Open Society Foundations have funded education, health, justice and media projects around the world.

Pro-government media in Turkey accuse Kavala of engaging in anti-government conspiracies.