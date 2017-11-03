Florida woman charged with DUI on horse

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk.

Polk County Sheriff's officials said in a news release that someone called 911 about a woman, who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse in the road.

Officers did a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered blood alcohol level of .161 — much higher than Florida's legal limit of .08.

Byrne is charged with DUI and animal neglect for endangering and failing to provide proper protection for the horse.