Former Rep. Schock appeals court decision to allow trial

CHICAGO — Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock is appealing a recent lower-court decision allowing prosecutors in his corruption case to take the Peoria Republican to trial on 22 criminal counts.

The federal trial judge in central Illinois says in a Friday posting that a Jan. 22 trial date is cancelled and trial preparations suspended until the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rules.

Schock's lawyers notified the 7th Circuit Wednesday that they're appealing in hopes of having all the counts tossed. They have until Dec. 11 to submit the full appeal.

Judge Colin Bruce last week tossed two counts in Schock's 24-count indictment, including one alleging he illegally pocketed leftover event fees. The still-serious allegations remaining include that he misspent government funds.