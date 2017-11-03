Germans' bodies remain trapped 5 days after Peru crash

LIMA, Peru — A German man says the bodies of three of his college-student friends remain trapped in the wreckage of a bus five days after it crashed in Peru.

Four students from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology were among 20 people who died when their bus plunged off a bridge into a river in the southern Andes. The Germans had come to attend the wedding of Martin Schlegel, who told The Associated Press from the crash site that the bodies of three of his friends have yet to be recovered.