Greek officials deplore racist attack on Afghan family home
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — Greece's government has condemned an attack on the Athens home of an Afghan refugee family whose son made news after being picked to carry the Greek flag at a school parade.
The windows of the family's apartment were broken by stones in Friday's pre-dawn attack, which government officials, political parties and the U.N. refugee agency denounced as racist.
The family's 11-year-old son had drawn the lot for the traditional
Racist attacks have increased during Greece's financial crisis, and a Nazi-inspired nationalist party entered parliament in 2012.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Member of Hells Angels from Halifax charged, clubhouse searched: police
-
Walk this way: How downtown Halifax project will bring 'shared street' to life
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident