Lawyers: Cops charged with attempted murder are innocent

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Lawyers for two New Jersey police officers charged with attempted murder after a June car chase that ended in a fiery crash say their clients were doing their jobs.

Jersey City police officers MD Khan and Eric Kosinski were released from jail Friday, a day after they were charged along with two other officers.

The officers chased a man whose car resembled one used in a shooting. That car crashed, setting off a fire that engulfed a vehicle not involved in the chase. A video showed the driver of the second vehicle exiting his car with his clothes on fire before being kicked by the officers.