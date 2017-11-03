Liberia's Supreme Court to rule Monday on election challenge

MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia's Supreme Court says it will rule Monday on a petition filed against the National Election Commission claiming irregularities in the first round of the vote to replace Africa's first elected female president.

The court heard arguments Friday.

Charles Brumskine, the Liberty Party candidate who placed third, has asked the court to halt the second round of voting until the alleged irregularities are investigated.

The court earlier this week placed a hold on all preparations for the Nov. 7 runoff until the decision is made.