Malta marks day of mourning for slain journalist

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani is due to attend the funeral Mass Friday, which will be celebrated in Mosta, near Caruana Galizia's village, by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Top government and opposition figures have said they will respect the family's wishes and stay away.

Caruana Galizia was killed Oct. 16 by a car bomb, but investigators have yet to make arrests in the case. The FBI and Europol are helping the Malta police, while Dutch experts were also brought in to assist in seeking clues from forensic evidence lifted from the scene of the crime, a few hundred meters (yards) from Caruana Galizia's home.