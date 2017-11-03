Man accused of killing future mother-in-law due in court

CLEVELAND — An Ohio man accused of killing his fiancee's mother just days before he was supposed to be married is due to make his first court appearance.

Jeffrey Scullin is scheduled to be in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Common Pleas Court in Cleveland on Friday to face charges including aggravated murder.

Police arrested the 20-year-old Scullin on Tuesday.

He had been living with his girlfriend's parents at their Strongsville home where 49-year-old school teacher Melinda Pleskovic was found shot and stabbed on Oct. 24.

Pleskovic's husband and Scullin both called 911, saying they had just arrived home and found the woman's body surrounded by blood.