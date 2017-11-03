Man pleads guilty to punching woman at Charlottesville rally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A man has pleaded guilty to punching a woman as she yelled anti-racist chants at white supremacists at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Thirty-seven-year-old Dennis Mothersbaugh of North Vernon, Indiana, pleaded guilty to assault and battery Friday in Charlottesville. He was sentenced to eight months in jail.
The Daily Progress reports that 21-year-old Jacob Smith of Louisa County, Virginia, also pleaded guilty Friday to
Smith received a suspended sentence and was ordered to perform community service.
Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com
